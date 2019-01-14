Egg beats Kylie Jenner to become Instagram’s most-liked PHOTO ever

In a cracking case of internet trolling, the masses have spoken and voted to make a picture of an egg named Eugene the most-liked Instagram post in history, marking one of the most bizarre viral crazes to date.

The account behind the ultra-viral post is reportedly run by a chicken from the British countryside named Henrietta, reports Buzzfeed News.

The account holder allegedly hatched the plan to crack the record through sheer boredom while reading "an article regarding the top 20 posts on insta," having committed to ‘Dry January,’ in which participants abstain from alcohol after the holiday season.

Previous record-holder, Kylie Jenner, was left with egg on her face as, by Sunday morning, the egg had garnered roughly 9 million likes, doubling that number within just 10 hours and breaking Jenner’s record in the process, at a rate of roughly one million likes per hour.

The announcement of the birth of Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner’s first child, posted on February 7, 2018 accrued over 18 million likes in total but was no match for an egg named Eugene.

“I saw this as a challenge to beat it,” ‘Henrietta’ told Buzzfeed. “It was nothing personal.”

The identity of who exactly posted the picture of the egg on January 4th remains unknown, but as is the internet’s contrarian will, ask and you shall receive: “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”

“Take that little egg,” Jenner wrote in response to the viral campaign, in which many of its proponents taunted the new mother in the comments section of her birth announcement post, either with the word “egg” or with an egg emoji.

Though Jenner may want to be a little cautious: The egg has more fans than Australia has citizens, and if they were to build a new city together it would be the world’s second-largest.

Much like the viral campaigns that came before, like Boaty McBoatface, Nuggs for Carter or Rage Against the Machine for Christmas No 1, the trick is to ask not, “Why?” but “Why not?”

“This is a madness. What a time to be alive,” the person behind the account posted to their Instagram story upon breaking the record Sunday, teasing that more was to come from the mysterious ‘Henrietta and Eugene.’

“It doesn’t end here though, we’re only just getting started.”

