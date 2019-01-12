Israel strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire – reports
Published time: 12 Jan, 2019 21:40 Edited time: 12 Jan, 2019 21:53
The IDF has carried out retaliatory strikes against “terrorist targets” in the Gaza Strip, in response to a rocket that was fired against Israel and landed in open territory, local media report.

Israeli jets and artillery targeted multiple sites in Khan Younis and east of Gaza city, according to media reports and witness accounts, apparently targeting Hamas positions, after the IDF said a projectile had been fired at Israel.

