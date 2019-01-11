HomeWorld News

Wave of bomb threats triggers evacuations in German courts

Published time: 11 Jan, 2019 10:33
Wave of bomb threats triggers evacuations in German courts
A series of bomb threats has prompted evacuations of court buildings in several German cities, with police deploying explosive ordnance teams and sniffer dogs.

Five court buildings were targeted by bomb threats sent by email, German media reports, adding the perpetrators have, so far, managed to stay anonymous.

In Potsdam, Magdeburg, Erfurt, Wiesbaden and Kiel visitors and officials were immediately evacuated, and residents were told to stay away from these premises.

Police deployed bomb squads and sniffer dogs to inspect the buildings and find out if there are any explosives inside.

“We got the information today at 7.45 that a [bomb] threat came [through] saying there will be a detonation of an explosive device,” a police spokesman told Berliner Morgenpost. The official said 200 people were evacuated from the justice center in Potsdam.

Investigators are now examining whether the threats were serious.

