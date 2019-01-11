Wave of bomb threats triggers evacuations in German courts

A series of bomb threats has prompted evacuations of court buildings in several German cities, with police deploying explosive ordnance teams and sniffer dogs.

Five court buildings were targeted by bomb threats sent by email, German media reports, adding the perpetrators have, so far, managed to stay anonymous.

In Potsdam, Magdeburg, Erfurt, Wiesbaden and Kiel visitors and officials were immediately evacuated, and residents were told to stay away from these premises.

Police deployed bomb squads and sniffer dogs to inspect the buildings and find out if there are any explosives inside.

Aufgrund der polizeilichen Maßnahmen ist der Bereich um das #Justizzentrum sowie die Zufahrtsstraßen zur #MainzerStraße gesperrt.

⚠️ In diesem Zusammenhang kommt es derzeit zu Verkehrsbehinderungen.



Derzeit sind wir im #Justizzentrum in #Potsdam im Einsatz. Dort ist eine Drohung eingegangen, die die Explosion eines Sprengsatzes am heutigen Tag ankündigt. Weitere Informationen folgen. — Polizei Brandenburg (@PolizeiBB) January 11, 2019

“We got the information today at 7.45 that a [bomb] threat came [through] saying there will be a detonation of an explosive device,” a police spokesman told Berliner Morgenpost. The official said 200 people were evacuated from the justice center in Potsdam.

Investigators are now examining whether the threats were serious.

