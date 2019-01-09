‘Largest in the world’ armored car & combat ‘EXOSKELETON’ unveiled in Ghana (VIDEO)

A gigantic personnel carrier – supposedly armored – and military exoskeleton suits have been unveiled in Ghana during a technological fair, highlighting the homegrown high-tech achievements of the country.

The cutting edge weaponry was shown in the capital city of Accra at the 38th annual Technology Exhibition of the Kantanka Group, according to local media.

Footage from the scene shows an enormously large armored personnel carrier (APC) as well as several ‘exoskeleton-clad’ men slowly getting into a square, as the onlookers cheer. The weaponry is then inspected by a delegation of – presumably – high-ranking military officials.

The armored car appears to be some four meters tall (13ft) and thrice as long, featuring a gun of sorts on its roof, as well as a number of tubes, vaguely resembling smokescreen launchers. Apart from that, it has several hatches and numerous embrasures, allowing the troopers to use personal weaponry. According to the APC’s designer, it is also packed with a sort of “laser rangefinder.”

The APC also features a large hatch in its back – closely resembling a hydro lift of a truck, several cameras to observe the surroundings and a comfy-looking interior with air conditioning and a flat screen.

Unfortunately, no technical details of the unveiled weapon systems have been revealed to the general public. Quite modest road clearance of the APC, as well its very impressive dimensions, are signaling that it likely has very limited – if any – off-road capability. The extent of protection it provides is unknown as well.

The ‘exoskeletons’, on their part appear to be quite reliable, as one of them has apparently had one of its tubes – presumably hydraulic cords – snapped during a demonstration, the video shows. The malfunction however, has not affected the performance of the man inside the fancy suit, who continued to walk slowly yet steadily. It remains unclear, if the exoskeleton boosts carry weight, strength or speed of a trooper – as it’s supposed to.