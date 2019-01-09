Mirage fighter jet crash debris found in eastern France, rescuers searching for 2 pilots - report
The jet, which had a pilot and a weapons officer on board, went missing at about 11:00am local time while conducting a sortie in the east of the country near the border with Switzerland.
Two search helicopters were deployed in response, but the area is currently affected by bad weather, with low-hanging clouds obstructing the view, French media reported.Also on rt.com WATCH the terrifying moment a rescue helicopter crashes in UAE mountains
L'Est Républicain, a regional news website, said local residents reported hearing a large explosion and reported that some debris, including a map and a parachute, have been found on a tree. The report is yet to be confirmed by French officials.
The missing fighter jet belongs to the 3rd Fighter Wing of an air base in Nancy-Ochey. The crew included a man and a woman, according to some media reports.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW