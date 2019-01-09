‘Focus on my hair’: Aussie PM schools own staffers who secretly photoshopped his sneakers
Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s team decided to update a picture on his official website. They went with a traditional portrait: a typical family man with a warm smile, relaxing with his wife and two daughters on a green lawn. Even the dog is there.
But one small detail apparently just didn’t fit in: Morrison’s boring tacky ‘dad shoes.’ Staffers must have deemed the uninspiring trainers too ‘uncool’ for an Australian leader to wear. So, with a sprinkle of Photoshop magic, his trainers were turned into fancy white sneakers.
Dug some more, found the OG dirty shoes in a Fiji Times article… LOL #shoegate#auspolhttps://t.co/DW3FgsJE7fpic.twitter.com/V4RUeGlaed— Luke (@lukerhn) 8 января 2019 г.
The crude doctoring of the politician’s official photo was immediately noticed on social media, sparking jokes and memes. As if the blunder wasn’t embarrassing enough, both of the fake shoes created by the government’s designers were intended for the left foot.
PM Scott Morrison denies photoshopping his images. #auspol#shoegatepic.twitter.com/qwj3AxWktD— P.McGee (@pepeMcGee) 9 января 2019 г.
Every leader has issues to deal with. Keep up the great work Mr Morrison pic.twitter.com/WTFF0lWbVm— Corbin Schuster (@CorbinSchuster) 8 января 2019 г.
The crude doctoring of the politician’s official photo was immediately noticed on social media, sparking jokes and memes. As if the blunder wasn’t embarrassing enough, both of the fake shoes created by the government’s designers were for the left foot.
"Steven Marshall reinvents himself with some snazzy new sneakers"#shoegate#newsadl#photoshop@marshall_stevenhttps://t.co/S4X7PMdiDCpic.twitter.com/5SxWasRK2z— Adelaide Mail (@AdelaideMail) 9 января 2019 г.
Yo did I do this right?#Shoegatepic.twitter.com/cW2axIecQQ— Greig White (@schnozzman) 8 января 2019 г.
Morrison didn’t ask for his shoes to be changed, and his staffers did it on their own, the PM’s spokesperson said. The politician himself took to Twitter to deliver a lighthearted response to the situation.
“I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!” the Australian leader wrote, lightheartedly addressing his team.
Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet! 😀— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) 8 января 2019 г.
Here they are in all their glory - my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit. pic.twitter.com/hKKUstnArq
He also posted a picture of the same trainers he wore posing for a family portrait. That led to a new round of meme-making online.
#shoegate#auspolpic.twitter.com/1abTMqPLQi— Sir Percy 🎩 (@___pimpernel___) 8 января 2019 г.
8 января 2019 г.
As some users continued to mock the PM’s fashion choices, others took on Morrison’s advice and focused on his hairdo, suggesting styles for him to sport.
There you go... pic.twitter.com/dFVPXuI9KC— Teresa Randal (@RandaltsRandal) 8 января 2019 г.
Like picking hair that “matches” with his tie…
Here you go, the colour even matches your tie. pic.twitter.com/1NVY0nSeR2— Daniel Scott Matthews (@DanielSMatthews) 8 января 2019 г.
…or going full ‘Boris Johnson.’
the boris #shoegatepic.twitter.com/K1sWR3tGaS— The Ordinary Australian (@suzit500) 9 января 2019 г.
Some commentators gave Morrison props for the way he handled “an embarrassing situation.”
I don’t agree with your policies, leadership style or the combative way you answer every question thrown at you, but I give you top marks for this response to an embarrassing situation.— theandyyo (@AndPetCon) 8 января 2019 г.
Regards,
Your constituent from The Shire
The PM even got invitations for a shopping tour to up his game in “leisure footwear.”
Dear Prime Minister— sponsorshipguru (@sponsorshipguru) 9 января 2019 г.
It appears you have have been badly advised on your choice of leisure footwear. Let me know when you are next in Brisbane and I will organise a much needed upgrade for you.
Until then please don’t go out in public with your current (circa 1980) selection.
Officials at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet failed to explain why they felt the urge to alter Morrison’s shoes in first place, saying only that a graphic design team was “developing design options” for the PM’s Christmas card.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!