Hazmat teams respond to ‘multiple suspicious packages’ in foreign consulates in Australia

Emergency services in Australia are responding to reports of suspicious packages that have been discovered at several embassies and consulates in Melbourne and Canberra.

The United States and British diplomatic offices are among a list of at least 10 consulates in the Australian city which have been evacuated after suspicious packages were discovered there on Wednesday morning. Swiss, German, Korean, Greek, Italian, Pakistani and Egyptian consulates were also reportedly targeted.

Fire crews and police are at the Indian consulate in Melbourne. Staff evacuated sitting outside @AAPNewswirepic.twitter.com/Roc06bVxwj — Kaitlyn Offer (@KaitlynOffer) January 9, 2019

Emergency services, including Hazmat teams, are currently responding to the incidents. At least 18 Hazardous Materials Response units have been deployed across Melbourne, Nine News Australia said in their latest report, noting that at least 13 consulates received suspicious packages that may contain "asbestos."

MFB is assisting the Australian Federal Police at a number of incidents at embassies across Melbourne. Further information will be provided by the AFP when it becomes available. — MFB (@MFB_NEWS) January 9, 2019

"Police and emergency services have responded to suspicious packages to embassies and consulates in ACT & VIC," Australian Federal Police said on Twitter, adding that the contents of the parcels are being "examined" by emergency services. "The circumstances are being investigated," the statement added.

Paramedic in a hazmat suit enters the Korean consulate in Melbourne... AFP has yet to confirm the nature of ‘suspicious packages’ sent to multiple consulates in Melbourne.. ⁦@7NewsMelbourne⁩ pic.twitter.com/axTFXFZBr0 — Kristy Mayr (@KristyMayr7) January 9, 2019

At least ten “Hazardous Material” alerts were listed on the Emergency Victoria website within half an hour of the first report of a suspicious package, just before 2:00 pm local time. All of the reported incidences are located in the city centre, around St. Kilda Road.

#BREAKING - major operation underway in Melbourne. This is the map from Vic Emergency website. Hazardous material in a number of foreign consulates in St Kilda rd and the city. Emergency services attending. Fire crews in Collins St @SkyNewsAustpic.twitter.com/GnAoB64bIo — Ahron Young (@AhronYoung) January 9, 2019

BREAKING: ⁦@MFB_NEWS⁩ firefighters & Aus Federal Police on scene at the New Zealand embassy in Melbourne, investigating a suspicious package. Understand the US, Indian, UK, German & Swiss consulates may also be affected. Authorities yet to comment. ⁦@7NewsMelbourne⁩ pic.twitter.com/v6TG1afeYj — Kristy Mayr (@KristyMayr7) January 9, 2019

