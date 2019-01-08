‘Occupy Paris’: Man rallies travelers behind police-beating boxer in VIDEO threat to Macron

A man claiming to be a gypsy has issued a video threat to French President Emmanuel Macron, urging fellow travelers to “occupy Paris” in support of the “honorable” police-brawling boxer Christophe Dettinger.

Ex-champion boxer Dettinger made headlines over the weekend after being filmed brawling with riot police during the Yellow Vest protests in Paris. The former professional boxer, known as the “Gypsy of Massy” – the French capital’s suburb where he grew up – has apparently gained the support of the fellow travelers.

A video emerged of the boxer’s supporter addressing Macron, threatening the country’s president and urging fellow gypsies to “occupy Paris.”

“I can tell you that now we’re going to make the CRS [riot police] falter, we’re going to make you drool that much you’re going down from your throne,” the man stated.

Macron, I’m going to tell you something: Gypsies are like embers, when you have embers that are red hot and you blow on them, it fans the fire.

The man praised Dettinger, calling his actions against the police officers “honorable.”“You did the right thing, the law enforcement cannot be above the law,” he added.

Dettinger, who has been identified and detained by the police, claimed to be “defending” himself, yet admitted that he “reacted badly.” The boxer has also called upon his fellow Yellow Vests to continue their anti-government protests.

