Germany’s AfD MP beaten to near death in ‘politically-motivated attempted assassination’ (GRAPHIC)

The Bremen chairman of Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Frank Magnitz, is battling for his life after sustaining a gaping wound to his head following an attack by three unknown assailants.

Magnitz was rushed to the hospital on Monday night after suffering a serious head injury following a “politically-motivated attempted assassination,” Bremen AfD said in a statement, posting a graphic image of the injured chairman.

Armed with wooden sticks, the three men beat the politician repeatedly on the head and kicked him while he was already on the ground until a construction worker saw the assault and tried to intervene. According to the statement, the attack took place immediately after Magnitz left the New Year’s reception in Goethe Square.

Das ist Frank #Magnitz, MdB der #AfD. Er wurde vorhin von mehreren Angreifern in Bremen halbtot geschlagen.



Im Moment bin ich so erschüttert, dass ich mich außerstande sehe, dies weiter zu kommentieren. Ich werde mich morgen zu diesem feigen und widerwärtigen Anschlag äußern. pic.twitter.com/fBjRbgthHU — Prof. Dr. Jörg Meuthen (@Joerg_Meuthen) January 7, 2019

“Today is a black day for democracy in Germany,” the AfD said, noting that Magnitz remains in serious condition. “He was beaten half dead,” AfD national spokesman Jörg Meuthen wrote on Twitter, calling the assault a “cowardly and disgusting plot.”

Also on rt.com Explosion at Germany’s right-wing AfD office prompts suspicion of politically motivated attack

As police continue their hunt for the attackers, German politicians have begun condemning the brutality of the incident. “I hope the perpetrators will soon be investigated & sentenced,” said Germany’s Green party MP, Cem Özdemir, adding that there is no justification for violence “even against the AfD.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!