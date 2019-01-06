More than they bargained for: Hong Kong Ikea treats visitors to sudden porn (VIDEO)

Customers at a Hong Kong Ikea got an unexpected film screening when one of the store's giant TV screens began playing a pornographic video.

Ikea is still investigating how the big-screen TV ended up playing a film of a man pleasuring himself to an audience of shoppers in the Causeway Bay store. Chances are, someone's going to get fired.

A quick-thinking staffer thought to cover the offending half of the screen by taping a large piece of paper over it, and eventually someone thought to unplug the TV. No word on how many shoppers got distracted from their mission of acquiring generic-looking, difficult-to-assemble but undeniably budget-friendly Swedish furniture in the mean time.

An Ikea spokesperson apologized for the impromptu film screening and said an investigation is underway.

