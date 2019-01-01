WATCH confetti & fireworks take over the world on New Year’s Eve

From New York to Hong Kong, cities across the globe saw marvelous displays of fireworks light up the skies as jubilant spectators flocked to celebrate New Year’s Eve. RT has summed up some of the most eye-catching celebrations.

New York

Donning colorful hats and holding banger sticks, thousands of revelers gathered in front of large screens in Times Square in Manhattan.

As the countdown to 2019 concluded, the rejoicing crowd was showered with confetti.

London

Many cities across the globe saw fireworks illuminate their signature sights, like in London, where bright lights danced around the London Eye Ferris wheel.

Berlin

In the capital of Germany, rockets painted the sky around the majestic Brandenburg Gate.

Athens

While in Athens, Greece, fireworks were launched near the ruins of the Parthenon.

Rio de Janeiro

Partiers in Rio, Brazil enjoyed the show right from the iconic Copacabana Beach.

Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, dazzling pyrotechnics exploded over Victoria Harbor.

Moscow

In Russia's capital, people partied along with street performers, many dressed in Father Frost (Ded Moroz) costumes.

They later went to see a spectacular fireworks display at Red Square.

