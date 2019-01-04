Buddhist monks skateboard & skip to prove they can move in their robes (VIDEOS)
The monk was fined 6,000 yen (US$55) for driving in his kimono, which police said “could affect safe driving,” the Japan Times reports. He refused to pay the fine, and his fellow Buddhist monks have come out in support of his stance by posting videos of all the things they can do in their kimonos.
僧衣を着ててもこんくらい出来るので、車の運転で僧衣が邪魔になることはないのです。#僧衣#法衣#僧侶#お坊さん#リップスティック#安心安全の僧衣#パジャマより気楽に着れちゃうpic.twitter.com/bFnjmVgxYV— 麻田弘潤 (@gokurakusan) December 30, 2018
エアロバイクだって乗れるし、車の運転は支障ないと思うんだ！#僧衣でできるもんpic.twitter.com/tB2eLkEczT— 焼け石に肉 (@yakeishininiku) January 2, 2019
The aim is to show how a kimono does not restrict movement, and the monks are using the hashtag, “I can do this in monks’ robes.”
Some of the highlights include a monk using a skipping rope, one performing an elaborate juggling act using his hands and feet, and even a monk brandishing a lightsaber. The samurai sword wielding in the snow was also impressive.
今年の叩き初め— 山田和孝 (Kossan) (@kossan1108) January 3, 2019
#僧衣でできるもんpic.twitter.com/w8HUcxu5Ns
#僧衣でできるもん#StarWars— 祥山(声優) (@showzan331) January 2, 2019
改良衣ですが参加！
動きやすくてとても便利です。 pic.twitter.com/oXZEHv0Dw0
運転に支障があるとの事ですが、お坊さんの衣は足もちゃんと動きますよ。— とっしゃん@お坊さん大道芸人 (@tossyan753) December 31, 2018
#僧衣でできるもんpic.twitter.com/PVb1jepZQP
あった。— 横山瑞法(Zuiho Yokoyama) (@zuiho_yokoyama) December 30, 2018
回数微妙ですが二重跳び。#僧衣でできるもんpic.twitter.com/heMgVnv1wM
The monk in question has still not paid the fine since receiving it in September, and has ignored a follow-up letter. Should he continue to ignore the fine, he may find himself in court, which is something he is okay with.
“I’d like to clearly state at a trial that I can drive safely in a monk robe,” he said.
