Buddhist monks skateboard & skip to prove they can move in their robes (VIDEOS)

A Japanese monk’s refusal to pay a fine for driving in his kimono has sparked a wonderful outpouring of support as his fellow monks share videos of themselves skipping, skateboarding, and swinging samurai swords in theirs.

The monk was fined 6,000 yen (US$55) for driving in his kimono, which police said “could affect safe driving,” the Japan Times reports. He refused to pay the fine, and his fellow Buddhist monks have come out in support of his stance by posting videos of all the things they can do in their kimonos.

The aim is to show how a kimono does not restrict movement, and the monks are using the hashtag, “I can do this in monks’ robes.”

Some of the highlights include a monk using a skipping rope, one performing an elaborate juggling act using his hands and feet, and even a monk brandishing a lightsaber. The samurai sword wielding in the snow was also impressive.

The monk in question has still not paid the fine since receiving it in September, and has ignored a follow-up letter. Should he continue to ignore the fine, he may find himself in court, which is something he is okay with.

“I’d like to clearly state at a trial that I can drive safely in a monk robe,” he said.

