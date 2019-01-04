Massive data hack: Merkel among 100s of German politicians, journos & celebrities affected

Phone numbers, addresses, as well as private messages of German politicians, journalist and celeberties have been stolen and uploaded online by unnamed hackers. The massive leak affected all political parties except the AfD.

German politicians and prominent newsmakers have fallen victim of what appears a brazen hack attack on their private data. MPs and government officials had their contacts, home addresses, chat entries and personal messages hijacked and uploaded to a Twitter account in several packages.

Justice Minister Katarina Barley has already given her take on the incident, calling it a “grave attack” on the country’s democracy.

The leaks weren’t limited to contact information, as photographs of their IDs, letters, and even credit cards information emerged online. The majority of them only featured private data and didn’t include anything relating to politics.

Also, some of the leaked data isn’t up-to-date, as many entries date back to 2017 or earlier. The last bit of information was published on Twitter in late December but was not spotted until Thursday.

Nevertheless, Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier were among those affected, according to local media. Among the information published were letters sent by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to Chancellor Merkel. Other leaks, for instance, featured a chat exchange between Robert Habeck, leader of the Greens, and his wife and children.

Yet, a government spokeswoman was quick to reassure that no sensitive information or documents of chancellery were affected by the incident.

The rightwing Alternative for Germany was the sole exception from the leak. But there is no information that links any of the party’s supporters to the leak.

The Federal Office for Information and Technical Security (BSI) had confirmed the data breach, saying it liaises with other agencies on the issue. “According to current information, government [computer] networks are not affected,” it added.

Hackerangriff auf Politiker: Das BSI prüft den Fall derzeit in enger Abstimmung mit weiteren Bundesbehörden intensiv. Das Nationale Cyber-Abwehrzentrum hat die zentrale Koordination übernommen. Nach jetzigem Erkenntnisstand liegt keine Betroffenheit der Regierungsnetze vor. — BSI (@BSI_Presse) January 4, 2019

German politicians weren’t the only victims of the intrusive hack attacks. According to Bild, the data breach also affected well-known actor Til Schweiger, as well as Jan Boehmermann and Christian Ehring, two renowned German comedians. Boehmermann rose to fame in 2016 when he recited a satirical poem about Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, igniting a furious response from Ankara.

The hackers also apparently took aim at numerous journalists from ZDF and ARD – public-funded German media outlets. Among them was Hajo Seppelt, an ARD investigative reporter who broke the story about alleged state-sponsored doping in Russian sports in 2016.

Germany’s domestic intelligence body, the BfV, says it has been exchanging information with a foreign counterpart to detect the source of the attack. That aside, several of the country's law enforcement agencies are working on the high-profile case, including the Federal Criminal Police (BKA).

