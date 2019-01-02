‘Great time together’: Ronaldo’s selfie with Dubai Crown Prince causes social media meltdown

A picture of legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo posing with his pal the Crown Prince of Dubai has sent fans into a frenzy online.

The Juventus player and the Dubai royal, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, each shared a version of their selfie together on their respective Instagram pages, with the latter calling Ronaldo a “great player and a greater friend.”

Delighted followers ‘liked’ and commented on the photos, taken during Ronalso’s UAE trip ahead of his expected appearance at the Globe Soccer Awards on Thursday night.

Combined, the images garnered more than 6 million likes and thousands of comments in less than eight hours, sparking headlines about ‘breaking the internet’ and the monumental meeting of relative ‘royalties’.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United footballer rang in the New Year in the Emirati city with his family, sharing photos of luxurious boat trips and the spectacular NYE fireworks display.

