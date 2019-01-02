HomeWorld News

‘Great time together’: Ronaldo’s selfie with Dubai Crown Prince causes social media meltdown

Get short URL
‘Great time together’: Ronaldo’s selfie with Dubai Crown Prince causes social media meltdown
The Juventus footballer shared the friendly photograph with his 150 million Instagram followers. © Instagram / @cristiano
A picture of legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo posing with his pal the Crown Prince of Dubai has sent fans into a frenzy online.

The Juventus player and the Dubai royal, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, each shared a version of their selfie together on their respective Instagram pages, with the latter calling Ronaldo a “great player and a greater friend.”

View this post on Instagram

A great player and a greater friend @cristiano

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

Delighted followers ‘liked’ and commented on the photos, taken during Ronalso’s UAE trip ahead of his expected appearance at the Globe Soccer Awards on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Neymar sees in New Year in style with group of white-clad women as sports stars welcome 2019

Combined, the images garnered more than 6 million likes and thousands of comments in less than eight hours, sparking headlines about ‘breaking the internet’ and the monumental meeting of relative ‘royalties’.

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year!🎆❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United footballer rang in the New Year in the Emirati city with his family, sharing photos of luxurious boat trips and the spectacular NYE fireworks display.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

5 billion views and counting: Watch the best vids, subscribe to RT's YouTube
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies