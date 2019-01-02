At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident as major storm batters N. Europe (PHOTOS)

More than 20 people were killed or injured in a train accident at the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark, which links the country’s central islands. The tragedy came amid a strong storm which is ravaging Northern Europe.

The accident was likely caused by extremely strong winds, as the passenger train was hit by debris from an oncoming freight train, local media reported. The trains were traveling over the Great Belt Bridge, which links two of Denmark’s major islands – Zealand and Funen.

Photos from the scene show a passenger train stopped on the bridge, as well as a freight train. The latter carried a number of semi-trailers, many of which appear to be severely damaged.

The semi-trailers apparently partially spilled their cargo – beverages in crates.

The extent of damage sustained by the passenger train remains unclear. The incident has prompted closure of the bridge for both train and road vehicle traffic.

At least six people perished in the accident, train operator DSB announced. Police later confirmed the number, adding that 16 more were injured.

A large storm hit Northern Europe on Tuesday and continues to rage with winds reaching speeds of over 30m/s. In Finland, the storm damaged powerlines across the country, leaving over 60 thousand households without electricity.

