Holiday detente: Yellow Vests hug police officers on New Year’s Eve in Paris (VIDEO)
Around 250,000 people gathered on the Champs-Elysees on Monday night. Among them were about 200 Yellow Vest protesters who didn’t miss the chance to say ‘no’ to government policies even during the celebrations.
#Paris Nouvelle année 2019.— Stéphanie Roy (@Steph_Roy_) December 31, 2018
Gilets Jaunes et forces de l'ordre.#GiletsJaunes#ActeVIII#Acte8#ChampsElysees#31decembre#31decembre2018#NouvelAn2019pic.twitter.com/H2nzCSRN3j
The atmosphere, however, differed from previous rallies. Several videos captured the protesters hugging police in full gear, wishing them all the best on the most magical night of the year. And the officers hugged back, first reluctantly, then more willingly.
VIDÉO - Des #GiletsJaunes ont souhaité la #BonneAnnee2019 aux gendarmes mobilisés sur les #ChampsElysees hier soir. #NouvelAn2019pic.twitter.com/itZTzIk6r9— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) January 1, 2019
This was in sharp contrast to past rallies, which were marred by violence, with police dispersing tear gas and water cannons against projectile-hurling and firecracker-burning protesters. Moments like these have been almost absent since the start of the demonstrations in mid-November.
The Twitterati were touched by the scenes, saying that the year has started out on a pleasant note. People need to see “some humanity,” they wrote.
“You have to admit that it’s cute, even if you notice the discomfort [on the faces of] some police officers,” one person noted.
