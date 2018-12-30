Egypt kills 40 militants in 3 anti-terror raids a day after deadly attack on tourist bus

Egyptian security forces have neutralized dozens of militants suspected of plotting atrocities across the country during the holiday season. The raids in Giza and North Sinai came a day after jihadists targeted a tourist bus.

Security forces managed to foil a number of terrorist plotters that were “seeking to commit terrorist operations during celebrations of the New Year and Christmas,” the Egyptian Interior Ministry said Saturday, noting that 40 suspects were killed in three simultaneous raids.

Also on rt.com 4 dead, 10 injured in tourist bus blast near Giza pyramids in Egypt (VIDEO)

Two of the operations took place in the Giza Governorate, popular with tourists, where a total of 30 militants were killed. The third raid took place in the North Sinai region. Large quantities of firearms, ammunition and explosive material were seized in the operations, authorities said.

The ministry did not comment on whether the dismantled terrorist cells were connected to Friday’s roadside bomb attack on a tourist bus near the iconic Giza pyramids. Three Vietnamese tourists and their Egyptian tour guide were killed, while at least 10 others were injured in the explosion. So far no group has admitted responsibility for the atrocity.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!