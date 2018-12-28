2 dead, 12 injured in tourist bus blast near Giza pyramids in Egypt

At least two people were killed and 12 injured as a bus carrying Vietnamese tourists on their trip to the ancient Giza pyramids was rocked by an improvised explosive device in Egypt’s capital, Cairo.

Two tourists died in the explosion while 10 more were injured, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a Facebook statement, adding that the driver and a local travel agent were also wounded in the blast.

The bomb was planted on the roadside of Al Haram Mariotia Street in Giza, southwest of Cairo, the authorities said. The blast went off at 18:15 local time (16:15 GMT).

Photos surfaced on social media allegedly showing the attack site with the crumpled wreckage of the bus.

