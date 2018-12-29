Man rams car through gate at Hannover airport, ‘overpowered’ by police on tarmac

German police have put the Hannover Airport on lockdown and swept security areas after a man rammed through a gate in a vehicle and drove on the tarmac, before being stopped and detained there.

“A man broke through a gate and drove to the tarmac. Police officers managed to stop the vehicle and overpower the man,” Hannover police wrote on their Twitter page.

ALERT .@HannoverAirport is currently closed after an unauthorised person possibly managed to enter the apron (h/t @ReverseThrustAv) https://t.co/CBiISoOrSapic.twitter.com/YTlWNkwrBf — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) December 29, 2018

They later tweeted that the security areas have been cleared, and all flight operations have been suspended at the airport while the incident is being investigated.

🔴 Am #hannoverflughafen ist es gegen 15:40 Uhr zu einem #Sicherheitsvorfall gekommen. Ein Mann hatte mit einem Pkw ein Tor durchbrochen und fuhr auf das Vorfeld. Beamte der #Bundespolizei konnten den Pkw stoppen und den Mann überwältigen. #Flughafen#Hannover#Airport — Polizei Hannover (@Polizei_H) December 29, 2018

The lockdown will reportedly last till at least 9pm local time, meaning that the ninth busiest airport in Germany will be out of operation for over five hours.

Hannover Airport (HAJ) has currently halted operations. Arriving flights are diverting, departures have been suspended after a car driver reportedly tried to enter the apron. According to Eurocontrol, the airport remains closed until 20:00 UTC. https://t.co/6lUsqGNjLTpic.twitter.com/nHfbIl9sLt — International Flight Network (@FlightIntl) December 29, 2018

#Update: Police now saying that Flight will be canceld for at least 5 more hour in #Hannover Airport in #Germany! Bomb search will be performed at the car! — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 29, 2018

