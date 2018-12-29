HomeWorld News

Man rams car through gate at Hannover airport, ‘overpowered’ by police on tarmac

German police have put the Hannover Airport on lockdown and swept security areas after a man rammed through a gate in a vehicle and drove on the tarmac, before being stopped and detained there.

“A man broke through a gate and drove to the tarmac. Police officers managed to stop the vehicle and overpower the man,” Hannover police wrote on their Twitter page.

They later tweeted that the security areas have been cleared, and all flight operations have been suspended at the airport while the incident is being investigated.

The lockdown will reportedly last till at least 9pm local time, meaning that the ninth busiest airport in Germany will be out of operation for over five hours.

