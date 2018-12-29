Indian Army rescues over 2,500 tourists trapped by heavy snowfall (PHOTOS)

More than 2,500 tourists have been rescued by the Indian Army after heavy snowfall left them trapped in a Himalayan mountain pass.

The unfortunate sightseers were traveling in up to 400 vehicles that got stuck in the Nathula Pass in the northeastern state of Sikkim, close to the border with China’s Tibet region.

The army has provided the stranded tourists with food, shelter and warm clothes a Defence Ministry official said, according to local news agency ANI.

“300 to 400 civil vehicles were stranded near 17 Mile carrying tourists who were returning after visiting Nathula Pass along the Indo-China border. The Indian Army immediately swung into action to provide rescue and relief to the stranded tourists including food, shelter, warm clothing and medicines,” the official said.

The heavy snow and freezing temperature has prevented the Army from evacuating the tourists but officials say that they are working to reopen the roads and the operation will continue until everyone has been safely moved to the city of Gangtok.

