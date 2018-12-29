3 passenger flights narrowly avoid mid-air collision over India - report

A potentially devastating air disaster was narrowly avoided after three international flights carrying hundreds of passengers nearly collided in the skies above Delhi, local media report citing India’s plane accidents probe body.

In a violation of air traffic control “separation” rules the planes, which belonged to US-based National Airlines, Dutch carrier KLM and Taiwan’s Eva Air, were flying at almost the same level on Sunday.

Also on rt.com Way to beat heavy traffic? Errant airliner makes 21-minute flight between two Moscow airports

The Amsterdam-Bangkok EVA Air plane was flying at 32,000 feet the Vienna-bound Dutch KLM at 33,000 feet and the National Airlines flight from Afghanistan to Hong Kong was flying at 31,000 feet, ANI reports.

This tight margin, by aviation standards, sparked multiple auto-generated warnings from Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The pilots of the three planes will now face a grilling from India’s Aircraft Accident Incident Bureau (AAIB) where they will have to explain how the potential disaster nearly happened.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!