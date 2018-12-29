‘Perverting history’: Bulgarian priest condemns Constantinople for splitting Orthodox Church

A member of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church has condemned the actions of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who is about to grant self-rule to the schismatic Orthodox Church in Ukraine – contrary to the canonic law of the religion.

A day before millions of Orthodox Ukrainians celebrate Christmas, Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople plans to hand over a Tomos decree to Kiev – effectively granting independence to the schismatic religious entity which was formed earlier this month at the so-called ‘Unification Council’ under the banner of the ‘Orthodox Church of Ukraine.’

The merger between the two unrecognized denominations – the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the self-styled ‘Kiev Patriarchy,’ and the so-called Ukrainian autocephalous Orthodox Church – was an “obvious iniquity,” Bulgaria's Archpriest Bozhidar Glavev told RT, accusing Patriarch Bartholomew of “perverting history.”

“For him, the canonical law is not important… He does not act in the interests of the Orthodox Church, but against it,” Fr Bozhidar said, praising members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate for the defense of their faith.

The unification of two schismatic Orthodox churches in Ukraine was personally spearheaded by President Petro Poroshenko with the full backing of the US government. While Patriarch Bartholomew’s “plan” focused on “splitting the unity of the Orthodox Church,” the United States “took advantage of the situation” to drive yet another stake in Russian-Ukrainian relations, the Bulgarian clergyman explained.

The newly-created organization is expected to be granted formal independence by Constantinople in January. The Russian Orthodox Church calls Constantinople’s claim, that it has the right to do so, false and has broken ties with it over the involvement. The autocephaly can only be granted following the consent of all 15 autocephalous Orthodox churches.

