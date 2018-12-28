OMG! Panic & loud bangs as fireworks explode at children’s New Year party (VIDEO)

A New Year party at a kindergarten went seriously wrong after multiple fireworks began to simultaneously explode, lighting up the entire venue and creating panic among scared parents.

Spectacular footage emerged online, showing kids dressed in red Santa Claus outfits watching the show with their parents. Seconds later, the fireworks started to combust, producing bright flares and noises like bomb blasts.

The hall quickly lights up red and yellow, and some parents can be heard screaming as they try to protect their ears. Others attempt to stand up and escape, at which point the video ends.

The location of the incident is unclear, although media outlets suggested the backfiring pyrotechnic show took place in Kazakhstan. There have been no immediate reports of injuries. The country’s Interior Ministry has promised to investigate the footage but said that no such incident had been recorded in Kazakhstan.

Also on rt.com Little Bo Peep-show? Outrage as pole dancer takes to stage in front of minors (VIDEO)

Embarrassing blunders are not unusual at kids’ parties. Earlier this month, in Russia, a half-dressed woman performed a pole dance in front of children – some of them as young as six – causing outrage among parents.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!