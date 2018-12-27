Strasbourg train station evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’

A bomb threat has prompted the evacuation of the main railway station in Strasbourg, France. The city has been on high alert after an attack on a Christmas market earlier in December.

Police received a message that an explosive device was present at the station around 6:15 pm on Thursday, local media reported. The station was quickly locked down and the passengers evacuated.

🔴🇫🇷URGENT - Alerte à la bombe à la gare de #Strasbourg, le trafic est paralysé, plusieurs centaines de voyageurs sont bloqués. (France Bleu) pic.twitter.com/FXOeDOOLNb — AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) December 27, 2018

French police have called on the public “not give in to panic” and not to broadcast or relay false information.

Actuellement évacuation de la gare de @Strasbourg.



Policiers et démineurs effectuent une levée de doute suite à un appel malveillant.



Ne cédez à aucune panique et s’il vous plait, ne diffusez ou ne relayez pas de fausses informations.@Prefet67 — Police Nationale 67 (@PoliceNat67) December 27, 2018

Bomb alert at #strasbourg train station. No trains for the moment.. My bus got cancelled 🙁😷 pic.twitter.com/Lim0GOv85Q — Abhinandana Boodi (@Abhinandanjainb) December 27, 2018

“Ordnance disposal teams are on hand to remove the suspicious package and traffic will gradually resume after their intervention,” the police said.

At 9:01 pm local time, the police gave an all-clear, saying nothing suspicious was found and calling it a “false alarm.”

“Thank you for your patience. Have a good rest of the evening and safe travels to those taking the train,” the police tweeted.

Strasbourg has been on edge since the December 11 attack on the Christmas market, which killed five and wounded 12 people. The attacker, 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt, had pledged allegiance to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) before his rampage.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW