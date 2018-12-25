ISIS claims responsibility for suicide bombing at Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli
The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for suicide bomb attacks on Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli, which have left at least three people dead and over half-a-dozen injured.
A suicide bomber has attacked Libya’s Foreign Ministry in the capital, Tripoli, killing three people, security officials said on Tuesday. They added that a second suicide bomber was shot dead by guards before he could detonate his explosive vest, AP reported.
DETAILS TO FOLLOWAlso on rt.com No one should be excluded, Russia says after report Gaddafi’s son sought its help in Libya election