No threat, but ready to respond: Presence of US carrier in the Persian Gulf ‘insignificant’ – Iran

Tehran views the recent arrival of the USS John C. Stennis in the Persian Gulf as non-threatening. Yet, Iran vowed to respond to any US action in the area as tensions remain high between the two adversaries.

“The presence of this warship is insignificant to us,” Iran’s deputy army chief for coordination affairs, Habibollah Sayyari said. He promised that the military won’t allow the Nimitz-class warship to come near Iranian territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The high-ranking official explained that the US navy was allowed to sail in international waters near the Islamic Republic, just as the Iranian navy could sail in the Atlantic Ocean near the US.

Yet, Iran is ready to repel any action the US Navy might be planning. “They do not have the courage or ability to take any measures against us. We have enough capabilities to stand against their actions and we have fully rehearsed for that,” he added.

Sayyari’s statement comes three days after the USS John C. Stennis arrived in the Persian Gulf on Friday. She was the first warship to enter the waters since the US’ historic withdrawal from the nuclear deal in May.

