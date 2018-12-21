Duterte compares newly-crowned Miss Universe 2018 with boxing hero Manny Pacquiao (PHOTOS)
The two met at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on December 20 following Gray’s victory at the beauty pageant in held three days previously in Bangkok, Thailand, where the 24-year-old Filipino-Australian beat 93 other candidates from around the world to win the crown.
“They exchanged pleasantries. He thanked her for bringing the crown. He said everybody is euphoric about her win,” a presidential spokesperson said.
“He told her she made every Filipino proud."
LOOK: President Duterte meets Miss Universe Catriona Gray. Photo from Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo @ABSCBNNewspic.twitter.com/2Hrdqzop4i— Dharel Placido (@dgplacido) December 20, 2018
View this post on Instagram
The two reasons that I am who I am today. 🙏 My mum and dad have believed in me and my potential since I was a little girl. My daddy taught me to be tough, gutsy and give power to my words. My mum taught me to always trust my intuition and hold a firery soul in a soft heart. Thank you for continuously guiding me. I love you both beyond words. ✨ @missuniverse #MissUniverse
Duterte compared Gray's win to Philippines Senator Manny Pacquiao’s boxing matches, saying the pair inspired “the intense and robust support from millions of Filipinos.”
Gray is the fourth Filipina to win the pageant title, alongside Gloria Diaz, Margarita Moran, and Pia Wurtzbach who won in 1969, 1973, and 2015, respectively.
*immediately practices #lavawalk in mirror* #MissUniverse 2018 @CatrionaElisa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yypfknc8S7— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 19, 2018
“It was really all banter. The President threw in some jokes, which Gray also just played along with. They even almost did not notice the time,” a source at the meeting told The Star.
“It was a very jovial meeting. They were laughing a lot.”
View this post on Instagram
There is nothing more beautiful than a woman who is unapologetically herself; comfortable in her imperfect perfection. To me that is the true essence of beauty. - Steve Maraboli Hopeful that today the doors to my dreams will be opened. 🙏✨ At this moment, more than anything, in my mind are all of you who have ceaselessly supported me since day one. Maraming maraming salamat sa inyo. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ This is for you. Let's do this. 💥 #CatrionaGrayBBP2018 #CatGanern
The two parted ways as Duterte left for a Christmas party he had arranged for soldiers wounded in action. Gray's official homecoming has yet to be announced.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!