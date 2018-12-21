Duterte compares newly-crowned Miss Universe 2018 with boxing hero Manny Pacquiao (PHOTOS)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte met with newly-crowned Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Magnayon Gray to celebrate her recent victory, comparing her success to that of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

The two met at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on December 20 following Gray’s victory at the beauty pageant in held three days previously in Bangkok, Thailand, where the 24-year-old Filipino-Australian beat 93 other candidates from around the world to win the crown.

“They exchanged pleasantries. He thanked her for bringing the crown. He said everybody is euphoric about her win,” a presidential spokesperson said.

“He told her she made every Filipino proud."

Duterte compared Gray's win to Philippines Senator Manny Pacquiao’s boxing matches, saying the pair inspired “the intense and robust support from millions of Filipinos.”

Gray is the fourth Filipina to win the pageant title, alongside Gloria Diaz, Margarita Moran, and Pia Wurtzbach who won in 1969, 1973, and 2015, respectively.

“It was really all banter. The President threw in some jokes, which Gray also just played along with. They even almost did not notice the time,” a source at the meeting told The Star.

“It was a very jovial meeting. They were laughing a lot.”

The two parted ways as Duterte left for a Christmas party he had arranged for soldiers wounded in action. Gray's official homecoming has yet to be announced.

