HomeWorld News

Driver miraculously walks away unscathed after wild flying car crash (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Get short URL
Driver miraculously walks away unscathed after wild flying car crash (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
The driver was lucky to escape with no major injuries after flying through the air and smashing the tunnel ceiling. © Facebook / Polícia Slovenskej republiky
Police in Slovakia have released footage of a surreal flying car crash that would be worthy of any Hollywood blockbuster. The video is all the more incredible as the driver survived without any serious injury.

In the horrifying video, posted online by police in the early hours of Thursday morning, the BMW driver is seen veering off the road before crashing into the side barriers and launching himself high in the air, bouncing his car off the tunnel’s ceiling in the process.

The 44-year-old driver, from the town Bardejov in North-Eastern Slovakia, was the sole occupant of the car and was examined at the scene where he was somehow given the all clear by first responders.

The man also passed a breathalyzer test without issue, ruling out driving under the influence as a potential explanation for the horrific crash. The police video has gone viral, amassing over 1.4 million views in less than 24 hours.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

5 billion views and counting: Watch the best vids, subscribe to RT's YouTube
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies