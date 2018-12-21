Driver miraculously walks away unscathed after wild flying car crash (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Police in Slovakia have released footage of a surreal flying car crash that would be worthy of any Hollywood blockbuster. The video is all the more incredible as the driver survived without any serious injury.

In the horrifying video, posted online by police in the early hours of Thursday morning, the BMW driver is seen veering off the road before crashing into the side barriers and launching himself high in the air, bouncing his car off the tunnel’s ceiling in the process.

The 44-year-old driver, from the town Bardejov in North-Eastern Slovakia, was the sole occupant of the car and was examined at the scene where he was somehow given the all clear by first responders.

The man also passed a breathalyzer test without issue, ruling out driving under the influence as a potential explanation for the horrific crash. The police video has gone viral, amassing over 1.4 million views in less than 24 hours.

