Putin not striving to rule the world, but plans to get married someday: Best quotes from annual Q&A

Vladimir Putin has again shown his wits as he answered numerous questions on international, domestic and personal affairs during his annual Q&A session. RT sums up the president’s best replies.

“When it comes to ruling the world we know very well where the headquarters [of those], who are trying to do exactly that,” is located, Putin said. “And it’s not in Moscow,”he added.

READ MORE: Do you believe it's OUR goal? Putin says he knows ‘very well’ who seeks to rule the world

“Our economy adapted to this [the sanctions]. Yes, there are negative effects, but there are also plus points from this whole sanction business,” the president told the journalists. “It made us switch our brains on in many areas.”

Also on rt.com ‘Is this democracy?’ - Putin urges May not to hold second Brexit referendum

“If it was an illegal seizure, then the people of Crimea aren’t guilty of anything. But if they came and voted – then there was no annexation. Sanctions have been imposed against the Crimean citizens. But if they did nothing wrong – why were they introduced?” the head of state wondered.“And if they were imposed over the vote – then it must be acknowledged that the vote succeeded.”

Also on rt.com Poroshenko sent Ukrainians to die in Kerch Strait in hopes of boosting approval rating – Putin

A female journalist came to the Q&A bearing a sign, which read: “Not given the word for 4 years.” Putin noticed the banner and asked for the woman to finally be allowed to ask her question, while shifting the blame on his press-secretary. “It’s all Peskov’s fault, let’s punish him,” he laughed.

The Russian leader said the arrests of hip-hop artists and concert bans “give the opposite result to the desired one. Nothing good will come out of it.” However, he pointed out that there was also “nothing good” about obscene language and propaganda of drugs in the lyrics of many of the rap songs. “It’s degradation of society.”

When asked to single out the most important, emotionally-charged event of 2018, Putin replied: “There are two - there were the presidential elections, that goes without saying. That was important for the whole country. And the football World Cup! That also turned out important.”

READ MORE: Putin says 'emotional' Russia 2018 World Cup as important as re-election at year-end presser

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!