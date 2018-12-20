‘Is this democracy?’ - Putin urges May not to hold second Brexit referendum

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his sympathy with UK Prime Minister Theresa May over Brexit, in his traditional end of year Q and A session.

Responding to a question on the contacts he’s had with May, Putin stated that, while Brexit had little direct impact on Russia, he had sympathy for the PM, stating: “In terms of Brexit, if it is carried through to the end, I can understand the prime minister’s position ... There was a referendum after all.

"What can she do? She must enact the will of the people, expressed during the referendum.”

Putin stated that while UK-Russia relations remained 'deadlocked,' Moscow was interested in restoring them, adding that many British businesses have expressed interest in investing in Russia.

His comments come amid dire UK-Russia relations, which reached a nadir earlier this year with the fallout from the Sergei Skripal poisoning.The ex-Russian double agent, and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned in Salisbury in March, both were hospitalized for months before recovering. May accused the Russian government of being responsible for the attack, a claim the Kremlin has consistently denied, expelling some 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation.

Putin was speaking during the marathon Q and A session, in which the Russian leader takes queries from international and national journalists. A record 1,700 journalists were accredited the 2018 iteration. The annual event, now in it's 14th year, can last over four hours and invariably includes colourful quotes from the Russian president.

