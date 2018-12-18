‘Brutally hacked’: Russia’s Embassy in London website targeted in cyberattack

The website of the Russian Embassy in the UK was targeted by hackers. The mission says there are grounds to believe that the attack originated from Britain.

The embassy apologized to internet users after the operations of its website were disrupted by a cyberattack in late afternoon on Monday. The Russian mission’s page was “brutally hacked,” a spokesman said.

The attack followed publications on the website that were related to the “UK’s involvement in Ukrainian affairs and a critical comment on the BBC tasking its correspondent with finding a Russian trace in French protests.”

The investigation into the cyberattack is underway, but there are grounds to believe that the hack was carried out from the British territory, the spokesman added.

The operations of the website have since then been restored and it’s now working in a routine manner.

The Russian Embassy has been on the forefront of the war of words between London and Moscow, which began after the UK said that it was “highly likely” that Russia was behind the chemical poisoning of double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury this March.

The Russian diplomats have been actively using the mission’s website as well as social media to relay Moscow’s stance on the issue.

