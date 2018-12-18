Tesla’s vast (and muddy) Chinese factory site revealed in drone VIDEO

A drone video showing Tesla’s new factory site in Shanghai, China, was shared on Youtube this week. The aerial footage reveals a vast and mud-filled area where construction is already underway.

The area is surrounded by a fence and the video shows some construction workers and their equipment on site. The video’s description says the surrounding fields have been flattened and ground work has begun on the 860,000 square meter site, which appears flooded with muddy puddles.

Tesla secured the site in Shanghai’s Lingang Industrial Zone in October and plans to build its first foreign Gigafactory there to manufacture cars for the Chinese market. It hopes to start vehicle production within two years of starting construction, a plan which has been deemed ambitious.

