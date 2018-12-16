HomeWorld News

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off West Australian coast – USGS

Get short URL
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off West Australian coast – USGS
© Flickr / Neil Willsey
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has struck some 1,000 kilometers north-west off the coast of Perth, Australia according to the US Geological Survey. The quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

No tsunami threat has been issued, according to the latest updates from the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre.

The quake struck in the Indian Ocean at 10:26pm local time, about 116 kilometers (72 miles) southwest of Coral Bay.

Also on rt.com ‘We expected more’: Israelis & Palestinians upset by Australia’s recognition of W. Jerusalem only

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies