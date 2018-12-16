5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off West Australian coast – USGS

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has struck some 1,000 kilometers north-west off the coast of Perth, Australia according to the US Geological Survey. The quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Prelim M5.6 Earthquake Western Australia Dec-16 14:26 UTC, updates https://t.co/B0GzU2sXp7 — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) December 16, 2018

No tsunami threat has been issued, according to the latest updates from the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre.

No #tsunami threat to Australia from #earthquake felt in Coral Bay and nearby areas in Western Australia (magnitude 5.9 near 23.4S 112.7E) See https://t.co/Tynv3ZPROS. pic.twitter.com/c5O1wBMA59 — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) December 16, 2018

The quake struck in the Indian Ocean at 10:26pm local time, about 116 kilometers (72 miles) southwest of Coral Bay.

