Police deploy tear gas at Yellow Vests in Paris (VIDEO)

Police have resorted to tear gas to disperse Yellow Vest protesters at the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. The demonstrators are rallying for the 5th consecutive weekend, demanding Emmanuel Macron’s resignation.

The atmosphere in the capital remains tense, with several scuffles between police and protesters taking place across the city.

This Saturday the protest saw fewer demonstrators and less number of detained. The Yellow Vests marched amid heavy police presence – some 8,000 police officers were deployed in the capital.

Armored vehicles belonging to Gendarmeries – French military police were seen for the second weekend in the city.

What started as a protest against fuel tax hikes quickly turned into an anti-government demonstration in which marchers demanded a better quality of life and lower taxes. Even though the authorities abandoned their plans to raise the fuel tax, the Yellow Vests continue to take to the streets to gain more concessions.

