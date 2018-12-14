Nuremberg stabbings: Police hunt for ‘knifeman’ in Germany after 3 women attacked & injured

Helicopter and K-9 units have been deployed in Nuremberg, Bavaria, as police sweep the city in search of an attacker who stabbed three women, within hours, in different parts of the same neighborhood.

All of the attacks happened on Thursday evening in the city’s St. Johannis District, beginning at about 7:20pm when a 56-year-old woman was stabbed in the upper part of the torso.

Another woman, 26, was targeted in a similar fashion at about 10:45pm, and a third victim, 34, was attacked shortly afterwards.

Each time the assailant fled the scene, while his three victims “sustained life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery” at local hospitals, police said.

A police chopper and K-9 units were deployed to help track the attacker. The search continued on Friday and the district has an “increased police presence to restore the sense of security,” police spokesperson for the Bavaria’s Middle Franconia region, Bert Rauenbusch, told reporters. Officers are currently looking for witnesses and interviewing the victims.

The suspect is described as man in late 20s with blonde hair and a three-day beard.

Residents have been warned that he could be wielding a knife, although the exact type of the weapon is still unclear. Police say that so far there are no signs that the attacks are terror-related.

In September, an assailant went on a stabbing spree in the southwestern city of Ravensburg, critically injuring three people. A 21-year-old man, identified by police as an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, was arrested.

