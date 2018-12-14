Read their lips: VIDEO of Theresa May’s ‘robust’ talk with Jean-Claude Juncker raises eyebrows

Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker have been caught on video having a less-than-friendly conversation. The argument, however, was merely about Juncker allegedly calling her “nebulous”.

An apparently angry British PM appears to be telling the president of the European Commission something, footage, shot shortly before the morning session of the second day of the EU summit, shows.

Juncker, it seems, did not take May’s words calmly and the two were seen speaking simultaneously and interrupting each other.

The EU Commission president appeared to be trying to calm May down, holding her by the arm and then raising his palm.

.@theresa_may and @JunckerEU were caught at loggerheads earlier. Unfortunately, they didn’t have mics on… What do you think they were saying? pic.twitter.com/X0khlEPMDg — RT UK (@RTUKnews) 14 декабря 2018 г.

While no audio was available with the footage, some lip-reading experts suggested May was accusing Juncker of calling her “nebulous.”

He should have said, "No, no it was a misquote, I called you fabulous". — JDog is my Wii fit name. (@BirdycatBooks) 14 декабря 2018 г.

Juncker reportedly denied doing so, yet only a few hours ago he called May’s new proposals on the Brexit deal “nebulous and imprecise.”

The exchange eventually got so heated that another EU leader, Dutch PM Mark Rutte, had to intervene.

The ongoing EU summit has not been going May’s way. The UK PM told the EU leaders that the whole Brexit deal was “at risk” if British lawmakers didn’t get additional “reassurance.” However, European leaders refused to re-negotiate anything.

The Irish border remains the main issue, as the EU leaders seem to be adamant to prevent emergence of a “hard” border between the Republic and the North.

Some users, however, suggested that the two might have actually had completely different topics to discuss besides the old, boring Brexit-related stuff.

I’m a professional lip reader and she’s saying “it’s too early for a round of Jäger Bombs, Jean-Claude.” And then he says “fpshspghssfgppshshshs” — Ollie (@Olle7Ho) 14 декабря 2018 г.

“I’m telling you one more time Jean-Claude Die Hard IS a Christmas movie” — David Parry (@davidparry100) 14 декабря 2018 г.

May later confirmed that she had a “robust” conversation with Juncker, who reassured her that the “nebulous” remark was about the “general level of debate,” not the UK PM personally.

