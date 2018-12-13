Drone shatters passenger jet’s nosecone & radar during landing (PHOTOS)
An Aeromexico Boeing 737-800 collided with the remote-controlled craft while approaching the airport for landing on Wednesday, according to reports on social media which were later confirmed by the airline.
Aeromexico #AM770 from Guadalajara suffered nose cone/radome damage on approach to Tijuana. Local media reporting it collided with a drone. No injuries reported. XA-ADV Boeing 737-800. pic.twitter.com/2WHv8TMyn1— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) December 13, 2018
The crew of Flight AM770 reportedly requested assistance from the control tower after hearing a “very strong blow.” They were able to land without further incident. No passengers were injured.
2018-12-12 Aeromexico B737-800 (XA-ADV) sustained damage to its radome on approach to runway 09 at Tijuana-Intl AP (MMTJ), Mexico. Flight #AM770 from Guadalajara landed safely. Unconfirmed reports indicate the aircraft may have hit a drone. https://t.co/L7aG5OlLDppic.twitter.com/g0Mfpw1po3— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) December 13, 2018
Los drones no son solo un juguete.— Vic Oropeza Zavala (@VicOropeza) December 13, 2018
Así quedó uno de los nuevos aviones de @Aeromexico (vuelo #AM770) después de que algún idiota anduvo jugando con su dron cerca del aeropuerto de Tijuana.
Imagínense si eso entra por el parabrisas o a un motor. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/PCjSST9xlu
Social media users cringed at photos of the damaged plane. "Imagine if that goes through a window or an engine," one tweeted, reprimanding the "idiot" who would fly a drone near an airport runway.
