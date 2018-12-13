HomeWorld News

Drone shatters passenger jet’s nosecone & radar during landing (PHOTOS)

© Reuters / Hannah McKay
A drone has collided with a passenger airplane in Mexico, mauling its nosecone and radome as the jet was attempting to land in Tijuana, Mexico. The crew had to request assistance to land the crippled aircraft.

An Aeromexico Boeing 737-800 collided with the remote-controlled craft while approaching the airport for landing on Wednesday, according to reports on social media which were later confirmed by the airline.

The crew of Flight AM770 reportedly requested assistance from the control tower after hearing a “very strong blow.” They were able to land without further incident. No passengers were injured.

Social media users cringed at photos of the damaged plane. “Imagine if that goes through a window or an engine,” one tweeted, reprimanding the “idiot” who would fly a drone near an airport runway.

