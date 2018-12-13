Drone shatters passenger jet’s nosecone & radar during landing (PHOTOS)

A drone has collided with a passenger airplane in Mexico, mauling its nosecone and radome as the jet was attempting to land in Tijuana, Mexico. The crew had to request assistance to land the crippled aircraft.

An Aeromexico Boeing 737-800 collided with the remote-controlled craft while approaching the airport for landing on Wednesday, according to reports on social media which were later confirmed by the airline.

Aeromexico #AM770 from Guadalajara suffered nose cone/radome damage on approach to Tijuana. Local media reporting it collided with a drone. No injuries reported. XA-ADV Boeing 737-800. pic.twitter.com/2WHv8TMyn1 — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) December 13, 2018

The crew of Flight AM770 reportedly requested assistance from the control tower after hearing a “very strong blow.” They were able to land without further incident. No passengers were injured.

2018-12-12 Aeromexico B737-800 (XA-ADV) sustained damage to its radome on approach to runway 09 at Tijuana-Intl AP (MMTJ), Mexico. Flight #AM770 from Guadalajara landed safely. Unconfirmed reports indicate the aircraft may have hit a drone. https://t.co/L7aG5OlLDppic.twitter.com/g0Mfpw1po3 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) December 13, 2018

Los drones no son solo un juguete.



Así quedó uno de los nuevos aviones de @Aeromexico (vuelo #AM770) después de que algún idiota anduvo jugando con su dron cerca del aeropuerto de Tijuana.



Imagínense si eso entra por el parabrisas o a un motor. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/PCjSST9xlu — Vic Oropeza Zavala (@VicOropeza) December 13, 2018

Social media users cringed at photos of the damaged plane. “Imagine if that goes through a window or an engine,” one tweeted, reprimanding the “idiot” who would fly a drone near an airport runway.

