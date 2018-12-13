IDF encircles de-facto Palestinian capital in response to terror attack

Israel’s military has blocked all entry and exit points to the Palestinian city of Ramallah after two Israelis were killed in an attack in the West Bank.

The move comes after a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a roadway on Thursday morning, killing two Israelis and leaving another two critically injured. The IDF believes that the attacker then fled the scene by car, driving somewhere near Ramallah.

BREAKING: A Palestinian opened fire at a bus stop killing 2 Israelis, severely injuring 1 & injuring others at Asaf Junction, north of Jerusalem. We are searching for the terrorist. We will find him. pic.twitter.com/6dKhUXUsrT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 13, 2018

An IDF spokesman confirmed the blockade on Ramallah, adding that the IDF has sent reinforcements to the area.

Ramallah serves as the de-facto administrative capital for the Palestinian National Authority.

The escalation comes on the heels of a string of violence and IDF operations in the area. On Wednesday, Israeli troops killed a man near Ramallah. He was suspected of carrying out a drive-by shooting that targeted a Jewish settlement, wounding at least six and resulting in the death of an infant.

Also on rt.com Rights group claims IDF soldiers shot dead disabled Palestinian from behind (VIDEO)

Earlier in the week, Israeli troops raided a Palestinian news agency in search of security footage. The Israeli soldiers fired tear gas into the agency’s building during the raid.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!