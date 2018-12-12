Beijing warns against ‘bullying’ its citizens amid ongoing US-Huawei saga

In an apparent message to Washington, China has warned against “bullying” its citizens and “creating new opponents,” after the Huawei CFO was arrested in Canada on a US warrant.

“China will never sit idly by and ignore any bullying that violates the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, just before the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei was granted bail in Canada.

Meng Wanzhou was detained by Canadian authorities on December 1, almost immediately after presidents Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day ceasefire in the ongoing trade conflict dispute. Meng was apprehended, on Washington’s request, for allegedly violating US sanctions on Iran.

While the foreign minister did not mention the Huawei CFO in his speech, he did warn the US that “there is no need to artificially create new opponents” at a time when both countries are trying to strike a trade deal.

“The US should abandon its zero-sum game mindset, take a positive view of China’s development and continuously expand the mutually beneficial space and prospects,” Wang said.

Trump apparently took notice of this advice on Tuesday, suggesting he may personally intervene to save Meng from prosecution if it helps accomplish an agreement with China.

“If I think it’s good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made — which is a very important thing — what’s good for national security — I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary,” Trump told Reuters shortly after the CFO was granted a $7.5 million bail by a judge in Vancouver.

