Gunman goes on rampage during mass in cathedral, kills 5 & takes own life in Brazil
WARNING: DISTURBING PHOTOS
The man, who was reportedly armed with two guns, made his way into the place of worship on Tuesday.
He opened indiscriminate fire at the church goers, killing five of them and injuring nine others, the police said.The attacker then used his own gun to commit suicide in front of the altar, local media reported.
A witness told GloboNews channel:
It was scary. He came in and started shooting randomly at people. They were all praying.
A shootout in a Catholic church in #Campinas there are 5 people dead.#Brasil#Brazilpic.twitter.com/e35YlZxgId— ExtraNews24h (@ExtraNews24h) December 11, 2018
The attack caused panic, with images on Twitter showing dozens of people fleeing the church.
The police said neither the victims nor the perpetrator have yet been identified, with the motives for the attack also remaining unclear.
