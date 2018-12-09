Three women reported injured in stabbing attack at train station in Mulhouse, France
At least three people have been stabbed at a train station in the French city of Mulhouse, local media reports. The attacker, described as an “unstable” man fled the scene yet was detained later.

All the victims of the attacker are women, at least two of them received wounds. The third one has reportedly managed to flee the man, who only tore her clothes.
The suspect has been apparently “known” to the police prior to the incident, according to local media. The man fled the scene after the stabbing spree, yet he was promptly apprehended by the law enforcement.

The suspect is described as an “unstable” individual and he was sent by the police for a psychiatric check.

