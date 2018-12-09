Rewind revolt: YouTube’s 2018 wrap-up is not going down well (VIDEO)
‘YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind‘ video has been watched over 72 million times since it was released on Thursday, and many viewers are accusing YouTube of framing the video to attract advertisers instead of accurately reflecting on the past year.
PewDiePie owns the most subscribed YouTube channel and his absence from the video did not go unnoticed. He, unsurprisingly, made a YouTube video about it, in which he slammed the YouTubers featured in the video for praising the video-hosting service.
“You were paid!” he criticised.
youtube rewind gets good suggestions and gr8 topics for 2018*— biTch (@biTchisdesigner) December 7, 2018
ignores all of them and gets hate*#YouTubeRewind : pic.twitter.com/LTLPI2dCQN
me watching YouTube rewind pic.twitter.com/jxtU0i2mTC— YEHAWW (@notamayagraham) December 8, 2018
Meanwhile in Bangladesh #pewdiepie#pewdiepievstseriespic.twitter.com/qDLPxRHY1q— sumaiya (@sumzzam1) November 4, 2018
PewDiePie’s rivalry with Indian music channel T-Series was also missing from the rewind. The battle to ensure PewDiePie remains the most popular YouTube channel saw his loyal fans spend money on ads to encourage people to subscribe.
YouTuber Logan Paul’s controversial video of a dead body was one of the biggest internet scandals of the year, and he was also absent from the round-up. Paul came under fire for sharing a video of a likely victim of suicide he found in Japan’s Aokigahara forest in January.
#YouTubeRewind 2018 be like pic.twitter.com/TdiYhywLC7— 9GAG (@9GAG) December 7, 2018
Meanwhile, a boxing match between Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI that was held in Manchester in August was also missing from YouTube’s end of year post, despite garnering over 1 million live stream views.
This is how #YouTubeRewind should have been pic.twitter.com/zqdYjfkEIw— 🇲🇹 Lyon Buhagiar 🇲🇹 (@Lyonidas3) December 7, 2018
Worst rewind ever— Billy Coker (@iBilly84) December 9, 2018
K-pop fans were furious that the 2018 re-cap video mentioned the genre, but not superstars BTS.
The rewind did include a number of 2018 trends, like ASMR, the shark song and Fortnite. It also featured the actor Will Smith, comedians John Oliver and Trevor Noah, and Fortnite personalities.
The most disliked YouTube video of all time is Justin Bieber’s Baby, which racked up a stonking 9.73 million dislikes, and YouTube’s rewind is currently in second position.
