Lustful lawmakers: Italian MPs secretly filmed having sex in govt bathroom

Two Italian MPs have been busted for mixing passion with politics after being secretly recorded having sex in a bathroom at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome, according to Italian media outlets.

The naughtiness, which was captured with a smartphone, involved MPs from the Five Star Movement (M5S) and Lega Nord, suggesting that the coalition partners aren't only close in the professional sense.

The Italian newspaper Il Giornale broke the story, but reported that it isn't going to snitch on the sexually charged culprits.

“Obviously we know their names. We are not releasing them because privacy is a right,” the paper wrote. It didn't provide any details on who was responsible for the romp being filmed.

The director of Il Tempo newspaper, Franco Bechis, also stayed quiet, but did say the MPs are “tall and beautiful,” and that everyone knows their names.

While some might say that having sex on the taxpayer's watch should be condemned, the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, Ettore Rosato of the Democratic Party, seemed absolutely fine with the restroom rendezvous, saying it meant his party's rivals were using their time more wisely than usual. “Finally, a good way to use the time in here,” he said.

