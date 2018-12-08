Police detain 270+ in Paris ahead of mass Yellow Vest protests

At least 278 people have been detained ahead of Saturday’s Yellow Vest rallies in Paris, police say, AFP reported. It comes a day after authorities warned about “radicals” trying to exploit the movement and topple the government.

The nation is preparing for a new wave of mass protests that are gripping France for the fourth consecutive weekend. Some 89,000 officers are patrolling the streets across the country. Armored vehicles belonging to military police were also deployed to the heart of the French capital.

Ahead of the major protests, the police prefecture announced that at least 278 people were detained in the city. Authorities did not elaborate on the exact reasons for the detentions.

Johanna Primevert, a spokesperson for the police prefecture, earlier told RTL that 34 people have been taken into police custody. The officers found masks, hammers and stones while searching them, French media says.

The detentions come a day after French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux warned that radicals are trying to exploit the Yellow Vest movement and overthrow the government. Reports in the French media also claim that Saturday’s demonstrations may be hit by violence caused by both “radicalized… extreme right and extreme left.”

