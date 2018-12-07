US ‘do more’ mantra no longer works with us, Pakistani minister tells RT

A visit by the US representative to Pakistan this week was a sharp contrast to the rhetoric Washington used towards Islamabad lately. Threats and demands will not work with the Pakistani government, a cabinet member told RT.

This week Zalmay Khalilzad, US special representative to Afghanistan, visited Islamabad to discuss possible peace talks with the Taliban.

The trip comes on the heels of a request by President Donald Trump for Pakistani assistance in dealing with the militant movement, which the US-backed government in Kabul has been unsuccessfully fighting against for 17 years.

READ MORE: Contrary to Trump's bashing, ‘Pakistan is more a victim of Afghan war than its creator’

Previously, Trump made a number of statements which were hostile towards the Pakistani government, accusing it of doing nothing to help the US and threatening to cut military aid to Pakistan. Washington had to change its tune because it needs Pakistan’s assistance, Shireen Mazari, who serves as the federal minister for human rights in the cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan, told RT.

“The fact is that this ‘do more, do more’ mantra does not work anymore. This has changed their approach to Pakistan. I think this change was necessitated by the new government that has come into power, because our government is not going to take dictation from the US.”

Watch the video to find out more.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!