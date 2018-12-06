HomeWorld News

4 killed after car bomb explodes near police HQ in southeast Iran

Get short URL
4 killed after car bomb explodes near police HQ in southeast Iran
General view of damages after a bomb inside a car exploded outside a police station in Chabahar ©  Reuters
A car bomb has exploded near police headquarters in Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar, killing four and leaving many injured. A suicide bomber was reportedly behind the atrocity.

The attacker was carrying explosives in a Nissan truck, and was planning to storm a police station, Iranian media reports. However, after he was stopped at police headquarters, he blew himself up.

Shooting was also reportedly heard near the site of the explosion.

The number of those killed in the blast has reached four, while many others were injured, the acting governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province told Tasnim. Local media say women and children are among those wounded.

Security forces are currently at the scene of the explosion.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies