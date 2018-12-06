4 killed after car bomb explodes near police HQ in southeast Iran
The attacker was carrying explosives in a Nissan truck, and was planning to storm a police station, Iranian media reports. However, after he was stopped at police headquarters, he blew himself up.
Video purportedly shows moments after terror attack in Iran's #Chabahar#ChabaharTerrorAttackpic.twitter.com/wW4pxIFTdp— Press TV (@PressTV) December 6, 2018
Shooting was also reportedly heard near the site of the explosion.
The number of those killed in the blast has reached four, while many others were injured, the acting governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province told Tasnim. Local media say women and children are among those wounded.
Car bomb hits police headquarters in #Chabahar, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeastern #Iran— Sobhan Hassanvand (@Hassanvand) December 6, 2018
IRGC ground forces comm: It's a blind terrorist attack, 4 martyred, 15 injured pic.twitter.com/VcoWv9vvi0
Security forces are currently at the scene of the explosion.
💥#فوری— Hirad🏳️ (@AHirad29414413) December 6, 2018
گزارشهای از کشته شدن #فرمانده انتظامی #چابهار و دو تن دیگر و مجروح شدن تعدادی نا مشخص منتشر شده است.#حمله_انتحاری_چابهارpic.twitter.com/6bpK40wT76
