US Marine aircraft suffer 'mishap' off Japanese coast, search-and-rescue underway

The US Marine Corps says its aircraft were involved in a "mishap" off the coast of Japan, and a search-and-rescue operation is underway. Very few details have been made public in the initial Corps news release.

Rescue operations are underway off the coast of Japan for survivors of an aviation “mishap” during a training exercise, according a statement by the US marines. Reports citing Marines officials indicate the incident involved a KC-130 refueling aircraft and a F/A-18 fighter jet, carrying 7 personnel in total.

The aircraft had taken off from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan at around 2am local time.

The Marines’ statement also indicates that Japanese planes have joined in the search efforts.

The statement concluded by saying that “the investigation is ongoing” and “no other information is yet available.”

