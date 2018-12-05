Paris teacher fatally stabbed in throat by former student

A teacher at Léonard-de-Vinci University near Paris has died, after being stabbed in the throat by a former student in front of the institution. The attacker is of Pakistani descent.

The victim, a 66-year-old English teacher, was stabbed in the throat in front of Léonard-de-Vinci University on Wednesday, Le Parisien reported. The suspect is a Pakistani male, 37, who had been expelled from the institution last year.

According to Le Parisien, the assailant had failed his 2017 school year and was not allowed to progress with his studies. He returned to the university around noon on Wednesday and took his revenge, stabbing his former teacher multiple times in the throat in broad daylight.

Also on rt.com France in shock as VIDEO of student threatening teacher with ‘gun’ in class goes viral

The teacher greeted his attacker moments before the violent stabbing, a student at the university told RT France. Other students at the scene tried to administer first aid to the dying teacher, but to no avail.

“The spate of school violence continues and worsens, [what] horror: the stabbing of a teacher in Courbevoie by a former Pakistani student calls for urgent measures. Support to his family and colleagues!” said David Rachline, mayor of the small French town of Fréjus.

Other French politicians focused on the attacker’s background, calling for tougher immigration laws.

"I demand they finally consider the link/connection between the rewildening of the country and anarchical immigration," read a tweet from Marseille Senator Stéphane Ravier, a member of Marine Le Pen’s populist National Rally party."For how long will the French blood flow?"

Léonard-de-Vinci university is located in Courbevoie, a suburb of Paris on the edge of the city’s business district.

Violence in the classroom is a growing problem in France. A viral video showing a student holding a replica gun to a teacher’s head in a suburban Paris high school shocked the nation in October, with President Emmanuel Macron declaring the incident “unacceptable” and calling for the Ministry of Education to investigate.

In another incident in Paris last month, a teenage student punched his teacher in the nose and “grabbed his neck to strangle him,” sending the teacher to the emergency room. The student was indicted for “aggravated violence,” and was expelled from the school.

As with the gun incident, the attack sparked a social media outcry, with French twitter users lamenting the declining quality of education in their country, and the fact that some school children “refuse to follow the rules.”

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.