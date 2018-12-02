Trump expects next meeting with Kim Jong-un in early 2019, will invite him to US ‘at some point’

The US President says his relationship with the North Korean leader is so good he expects their next meeting to take place as soon as January or February and, at some point, Donald Trump even hopes to invite Kim Jong-un to the US.

“We’re getting along very well,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from Argentina. “We have a good relationship,” he added, expressing the hope that, when circumstances permit, he will invite Kim to the United States.

Despite Trump’s optimism, talks between the US and North Korea have somewhat stalled since the historic breakthrough summit in Singapore in June, in which the leaders agreed on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. While the US insists on allowing inspectors to verify Pyongyang’s commitment to the agreement, North Korea wants Washington to act in good faith and lift some of the sanctions.

“These are global sanctions put in place by the United Nations Security Council which deny North Korea the capacity to improve their economy,” the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said Sunday. “That's not going to change.”

Pompeo, who is leading the team of US negotiators, traveled to Pyongyang in October, where he and the North Korean leader agreed to a second US-North Korea summit. Discussions to determine the location of the second rendezvous are ongoing.

