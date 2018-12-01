'Government of robbers!’ Jordanian protesters slam IMF-backed austerity bill (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Demonstrators gathered near Razzaz’s office to express their frustration at the new bill and the government’s failure to tackle corruption and the wasting of public funds.
“Leave, leave Razzaz,” they chanted. “Government of robbers.”
"هو، أها، حكومة حرامية"— 7iber | حبر (@7iber) November 30, 2018
من الهتافات التي أطلقها المتظاهرون قبل قليل بالقرب من #الدوار_الرابع في جمعة #معناش#الأردنpic.twitter.com/tEa040Qiqy
The tax bill was passed in late November and will impose higher taxes in a bid to lower public debt. Jordan entered a three year plan with the IMF to reduce its public debt of $37 billion last year.
In January, the bread subsidy was scrapped as an austerity measure, doubling the price of some breads that are a staple for poor Jordanians. Sales taxes have also been increased, with fuel costs going up five times this year, and electricity bills doubling.
Hundreds protesting again in #Amman against the income tax bill, and calling upon Prime Minister Omar Razzaz to resign. pic.twitter.com/HamcDIY4M1— عَـبـيْـر (@Abeerayyoub) November 30, 2018
Razzaz, a former World Bank economist, was only appointed prime minister in June, after his predecessor Hani al-Mulki resigned in a bid to quash mass protests sparked by tax increases and an earlier draft of the tax bill.
Jordanians are frustrated that the new tax bill is not that different from the previous government’s: the austerity measures are adding to the gap between the rich and the poor, with middle class and poorer Jordanians feeling the effects.
"يا يمة سرقوا البلد، شلة حرامية"— 7iber | حبر (@7iber) December 1, 2018
الآن يتجمع عدد من المواطنين في ساحة مستشفى الأردن بالقرب من #الدوار_الرابع. pic.twitter.com/JzxV2HXCKq
Jordan has suffered economically as a result of instability in the region, which has affected its tourism and hampered trading with Syria and Iraq.
